Monday starts Quad Cities Restaurant Week

It's the start of Quad Cities restaurant week.

More than 40 local eateries will feature specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner as the start of Quad Cities Restaurant Week. There are no coupons or cards to punch.

The promotional event is celebrating its 8th year in the Quad Cities.

Restaurant week runs through March 1 and it is organized by the Visit Quad Cities.

Simply ask for the restaurant week menu and make reservations where necessary.