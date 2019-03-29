Money Smart week is held March 30th - April 6th, 2019. There are several events happening throughout the Quad Cities to help consumers manage their personal finances.

There are four events registered for Money Smart Week in the Quad Cities for 2019.

April 2nd:

At the Davenport Public Library - Downtown Branch (321 N Main Street) from 6pm-7pm, there will be a workshop regarding Social Security Strategies in 2019 -- Knowing when and how to access your benefits. According to MoneySmartWeek.org participants will learn how to calculate benefits and earn an extra 8% a year, using delayed retirement credits. Participants will also learn what "File and Suspend" means, how to choose which age to collect benefits, and how COLA can affect your social security.

April 3rd:

At the Rock Island Public Library (401 19th St) on April 3rd from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm participants will learn how about IRA/401(k) rollovers by learning how to consolidate assets, access retirement accounts for current needs and avoiding taxes. Participants will also discuss Stretch IRAs, Leaving IRAs behind, and IRS section 525 and how to discover how to capitalize during a market correction.

April 4th:

At the Silvis Public Library (806 1st St) from 6:00pm-7:00 pm, participants will take part in a "Do we have your money" event which aims to talk about personal finance and building a budget. I-Cash is the state fund for lost and abandoned assets. It includes an unclaimed property fund of over $2 billion that belongs to residents and businesses in Illinois. Learn about I-Cash and how to use it. Check to see if your name is on the list. Typically, one in four people who use the I-Cash service will find lost assets for themselves or their relatives. You might be surprised at what you discover!

April 4th:

At the Moline Public Library (3210 41st St) from 6pm-7pm, there will be a College Planning event which aims to teach participants how to get a jump start on college savings. Learn the myth about financial aid and different sources of money available to you. Discuss need-based vs.non-need-based planning and the different tax strategies that can benefit you. Explore FASFA and different websites that are accessible and get a jump start on college funding.

Interested parties can learn more or RSVP for the free events at Money Smart Week Website

Not able to make it to an event? No problem! At the website listed above, there are plenty of online tools that aim consumers to learn more about their finances and gain control of their wallet.