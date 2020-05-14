Money taken from Super Wash car wash in Moline; police search for suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a wanted suspect.

Police say the suspect is wanted in connection with money being taken from a Super Wash car wash on 15th Street Place in Moline.

On April 26, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the suspect drove into the car wash in a Budget Rental truck, towing a trailer with a black Subaru on it. Police say he then drilled the locks off of a coin vault and removed the money inside.

The estimated amount of money taken was around $1,400.

If you know who this is, call the tip line 309-762-9500, submit a web tip, or use the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.