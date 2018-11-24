Monmouth College students allowed to return to campus early, ahead of winter storm

Monmouth College will allow students to return to campus ahead of Sunday’s winter storm.

The college said Saturday students can begin returning immediately, one day earlier than scheduled.

“Although students may return to a campus a day early, meals will not resume in the Stockdale Center until 5 p.m. Sunday, November 25,” the school said in a press lease.”

The city of Monmouth has issued a snow emergency until midnight Sunday. Students are advised not to park on snow routes.

