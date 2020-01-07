Monmouth Fire Dept. receives donation of oxygen masks for pets

The fire department in Monmouth recently received a donation of specialized oxygen mask equipment for pets.

The kits are part of Invisible Fence's Project Breathe program and were donated by Phil Vroman from Invisible Fence of the Quad Cities according to officials.

"During a structure fire, large amounts of noxious smoke can be generated in a very short time," officials said in a press release. "On account of the shape of a dog or cats snout, it can be problematic to deliver oxygen rapidly after the pets have been removed from the incident. The new, pet-specific masks can fit around the animal’s snout and create a tight seal that allows the correct amount of oxygen to be delivered, aiding in the recovery."

Chief Casey Rexroat says the kits are a welcome addition to their toolbox.

"There have been times in the past when we have had to adapt oxygen kits designed for humans to work with man’s best friend," Chief Rexroat said. "These new masks will be a great improvement and we are glad to have a regional company like invisible fence that cares about animal safety and is willing to donate to the department.”

The units will be stored on all first-response vehicles so they are readily available.