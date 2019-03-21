Monmouth Gun store burglarized early Thursday morning.

Monmouth Police are investigating a Burglary that occurred at the Tac Shack. It is an Indoor Shooting Range, Pro Shop and Training facility

located at 1100 E. Jackson Avenue according to its website.

Police say around 4:25 AM, several unknown persons broke into the Tac Shack stealing numerous handguns.

The Monmouth Police Department is aggressively investigating this incident. No further details are available at this time.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, call the Monmouth Police Department at 734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 734-9363. Crime Stoppers does provide a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Any questions can be directed to Chief Joe Switzer at the Monmouth Police Department, 309-734-8383.

