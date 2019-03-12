Monmouth, Ill. looks to revitalize its downtown, restore historic buildings

The small Illinois community of Monmouth wants to capitalize on its downtown and bring more people in.

The city hired a company to come in and study the downtown area and work to preserve the history of the buildings, and hopefully bring in more businesses. Right now, the downtown area is 60-70% occupied according to the city, but it hopes the revitalization plan will improve that.

"Some of the buildings that have remained vacant for some years have started to deteriorate and we don't want to purchase those buildings and and tear them down for parking lots but rather to preserve the character of downtown Monmouth,” Lew Steinbrecher, the city administrator, said.

The city will pay the company $112,000 for a one-year agreement. The city council will approve the official agreement in the coming weeks. The company is set to start providing its services on May 1.

