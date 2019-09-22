Monmouth Man charged with making terrorist threats

A Monmouth man has been charged with making terrorist threats.

Police says they went to 41- year- old Brian Sage's home on 1001 West 1st Avenue Friday around 9:45 p.m.

They say Sage was expressing threats that involved homemade explosive devices. When police tried to arrest him, he threated officers with a road flare and additional flammable material. Police subdued Sage and took him into custody safely.

Sage is being held at Warren County jail and is charged with making terrorist threats, possession of Methamphetamine, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

