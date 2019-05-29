Monmouth-Roseville school bus drives through flood waters

A Monmouth-Roseville School District school bus drove through flood waters on Wednesday and was caught on camera.

School bus drives through flood waters in Monmouth, Ill.

A TV6 viewer sent the video in, saying the incident took place at 11th St. and 11th Ave. in Monmouth at 7:45 a.m.

TV6 reached out to the district for comment. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says he has seen the video and "was very upset that a driver of ours went through the water."

He went on to say the issue has been addressed and he "cannot condone what the driver did, nor will I make any excuses for this person."