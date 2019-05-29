Monmouth-Roseville school bus drives through flood waters

UPDATE 8:56 p.m. : In a memo posted on the district's website, Superintendent Ed Fletcher said no water entered the bus and no students were injured.

School bus drives through flood waters in Monmouth, Ill.

Fletcher says this incident will be used to reinforce the district's expectation of student safety to all of its bus drivers before students return to school in August.

ORIGINAL: A Monmouth-Roseville School District school bus drove through flood waters on Wednesday and was caught on camera.

A TV6 viewer sent the video in, saying the incident took place at 11th St. and 11th Ave. in Monmouth at 7:45 a.m.

TV6 reached out to the district for comment. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says he has seen the video and "was very upset that a driver of ours went through the water."

He went on to say the issue has been addressed and he "cannot condone what the driver did, nor will I make any excuses for this person."