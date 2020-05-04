Monmouth Smithfield plant reopens

Workers wearing face masks and carrying handwritten paper signs gathered at Smithfield Foods to protest on Saturday morning as the pork processing plant began to resume operations amid the threat of COVID-19.

With law enforcement on site, protestors chanted together and held up signs reading “We want screening to return to work.”

Smithfield Foods has implemented a number of precautions at the plant — including symptom screening, taking temperatures, telling employees to stay home when sick, encouraging the use of PPE, and installing barriers.

Following an executive order signed by President Trump on last Tuesday, the plant put out a notice to employees that some operations would restart Saturday, with all employees reporting to work by Monday.

The executive order declares meat processing plants are critical infrastructure to protect against disruptions to the food supply. The Trump administration will also issue guidance from the Labor Department providing additional liability protections to companies if they are sued by employees who contract COVID-19 while on the job.

The Defense Production Act was enacted after the Korean War to ensure that the U.S. has enough supplies for its defense.

