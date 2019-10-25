Monmouth airport hangar fire destroys piece of history, could result in millions of dollars in economic loss

A piece of Illinois history went up in flames Friday morning after a large fire at the Monmouth Municipal Airport.

Fire crews are estimating around $750,000 in damages to just planes after an early morning fire in Monmouth. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Monmouth Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Pat Spears tells TV6 upon arrival they could see heavy smoke and flames showing from the area. (KWQC)

“A lot of memories,” Karen Lynch said. “It is really devastating to see it."

The only hangar at the airport was destroyed in the overnight fire. The airport is the oldest operational airport in the state of Illinois. Fire crews were called to the airport around 6:00 Friday morning. Crews from nearly a half-dozen departments responded to the call.

"It is memories,” Lynch said. “Just memories and to think that there won't be any more that is really hard."

Lynch is married to the airport’s manager. She told TV6's Chris Carter that she spent years at the airport with her father-in-law. Her husband grew up hanging out at the airport with her father.

“He was telling me lots of little stories and funny stories that we got to experience growing up around the airport,” she said.

All that is left of the hangar is a shell. The fire wiped out access to fuel for planes and knocked down the navigation communication system. The mayor said the airport operations are still functioning, but at a slower pace. The mayor said the airport generates about $6 million in economic activity for the city each year. It is also home to the Monmouth Flying Club, which was training six future pilots.

"I am sorry for the plane owners and their loss,” Mayor Rod Davies said. “It is a loss for this community. There is a lot of history here. It is one of the oldest operational airports in Illinois. The Monmouth flying club."

Ten private-owned planes were in the hangar when the fire broke out. One of the planes was damaged, eight of them were destroyed including one belonging to a Monmouth Alderman.

"It is pretty hard. I think of all the fun me and my wife had going place, giving people rides in it. We had a lot of great times in it,” plane owner and Alderman Brian Daw said. It is hard to sit and watch it burn

The airport’s operation offices and years’ worth of documents were all inside the hangar.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury and was treated at the scene. No one else was hurt. Damage to the planes alone is estimated to be $750,000.

The mayor said last week Monmouth City Officials met with state officials to discuss a new hangar and operations center. The mayor expects the fire will speed things up.

