Monmouth fire crews battle fire involving two buildings

The Monmouth Fire Department is looking into the cause of a fire that damaged two buildings Monday afternoon.

Officials say Monday at 1:46 p.m., crews responded to 402 E. 11th Ave. in Monmouth for a report of a residential structure fire. Upon arriving, firefighters found the fire involved two buildings on the property.

Firefighters searched both buildings but did not find any residents or pets inside. Although the fire was brought under control quickly, officials say it caused significant damage to an outbuilding and moderate damage to the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No residents or first responders were hurt.

Several other agencies helped Monmouth crews respond to the fire, including the Cameron and Kirkwood Fire Departments, the Monmouth Police Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service and the American Red Cross.