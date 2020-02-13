Monmouth man charged in string of residential burglaries

A Monmouth man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of residential burglaries.

On Thursday, the Monmouth Police Department and the Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at a home in Monmouth. The search was part of an ongoing investigation into a string of burglaries in Monmouth.

Police say in addition to the search warrant, they also executed an arrest warrant on the occupant, 57-year-old Randall J. Bell of Monmouth.

Bell has been charged with six counts of residential burglary and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Warren County Sheriff's Department after his arrest, where he is currently being held.

