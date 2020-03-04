Monmouth man charged with breaking into business, stealing guns

A Monmouth man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole a vehicle and broke into a Monmouth store and stole guns.

George C. Wallace, 23, faces charges of burglary, theft over $500, possession of a firearm with no Firearm Owner's Identification card, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and burglary from a vehicle.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Monmouth Police and Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Farm King store north of Monmouth.

Wallace was arrested at the scene following a foot chase, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Wallace took a vehicle in Monmouth and then broke into the store where firearms were taken after breaking a display case.

The missing weapons were all recovered.

Wallace was taken to the Warren County Jail. Bond has not been set, pending a court appearance.