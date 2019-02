A Monmouth woman said she plans to buy a house and new car after a big Powerball win.

Lisa Hays, 49, bought two Powerball tickets at the Hy-Vee store on Agency Street in Burlington, Iowa on February 9.

Her first ticket won $12, and Hays said she was happy with that.

She became much happier upon realizing her second was worth $2 million.

Hays, who was in Burlington shopping at the time she purchased the two tickets, works as a teacher, according to the Iowa Lottery.