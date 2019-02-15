Monroe Elementary School Raises Money and Awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Monroe Elementary School has been raising money this week in a drive called "pennies for patients" to support those with leukemia and lymphoma cancers.

At 5 pm, they had counted a total of $2900 dollars, $400 more than last year. There was so much change that their change counting machine broke!

Students have been bringing in their own change, and they hosted a spirit week to raise awareness for the cause.

Molly Koberstein, counselor at Monroe said, "Knowing that this affects kids their age, it's really sweet to see them bringing tin their own personal money. This is their birthday money! We ask, "are you sure?" But they're all about it so it's really sweet to see some of the kids and the families who don't have a lot giving all that they have."

You can donate to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society at any time, but if you want it to count toward the Monroe School fundraiser, you have until tomorrow night.

Here's the link to their fundraiser: https://events.lls.org/pages/ia/Monroe-Elementary-School-Davenport-2019?fbclid=IwAR345soepFKq1G4d96HDt7SEMHPGMSOi20Hy-2VUwGC1NkDMLdX5WDN-HmM