Montpelier man says he canoes himself and his wife to get to their flooded house

A Montpelier man said he canoes himself and his wife to get to and from their flooded house.

Scot Burkhead said the river was not anything like this when he first moved in five years ago.

"It was nice and dry. I could drive my four-wheelers and play with the dogs out by the river,” he said. “I could walk out to the river. I could fish. I could do whatever I wanted."

The river level at his house is at 17 feet, which is two feet above flood stage.

Burkhead said this is the first year the water has come up passed his house.

He said if knew his house would be like this five years ago he would not have moved by the river.

Burkhead has another house in Rock Island that’s not flooded, but he said he still wants to stay at this house in Montpelier.

He said he likes living out in nature where no one is around.

Burkhead said he thinks people forget about the rural flooded areas.

"The problem is that no one sees us down here,” he said. "It's a big deal if you have to do it. If you have to walk through waist water and then continue to pull everything out of your house. It's a problem."

He said even if he leaves he will be stuck with the house.

"It's not going to end,” he said. “And I can't do anything about it even though I built this $60,000 house on top of it. Who is going to buy it?"

River levels are expected to stay above flood stage in some areas due to the rain forecast for Thursday and Friday.