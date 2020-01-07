Montrose couple arrested on drug charges in Lee County, Iowa

A Montrose couple has been arrested and charged on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in Lee County.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say that 62-year-old Wesley Miller and 67-year-old Patsy King, both of Montrose, were arrested on Monday, Jan. 6.

Their arrests stem from an investigation done by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into the distribution of narcotics and the manufacturing of controlled substances.

Officials say Miller is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine less than five grams, possession with intent to deliver marijuana while in possession of a firearm, manufacturing of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, drug tax stamp violation, maintaining a drug house and possession of paraphernalia.

King is charged with maintaining a drug house, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.