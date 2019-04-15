More Active Weather This Week

After a chilly weekend we will start off the work week with a chilly day. Clouds will increase over the area today and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out. We will also end this work week on a windy and chilly note in wake of passing storm system. The middle part of this week will be the active part with spring like warmth and spring like storms.

A warm front will lift north of the area on Tuesday. This means the 70s will return to the region despite cloudy skies. A cold front will approach the area sometime Wednesday night. Ahead of it we will once again warm into the 70s and maybe even the 80s! Storms will develop in central Iowa and Missouri Wednesday evening and march towards our area. These will arrive as a line of storms sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday in a weakening fashion. Hail and high winds look to be our main threats as Monday morning. This is still several days away and the timing is likely to change, but as of this morning, areas SW of the QC have the best chance to see a strong storm. Behind this system comes windy and cool conditions with highs only in the low 50s by Friday.