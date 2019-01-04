More Americans think they have food allergies when study shows they don't

More Americans think they have a food allergy when they really do not.

That's according to a new study out of Chicago based on a survey of over 40,000 adults.

Nearly 20% thought they had a food allergy, but only 10% were actually diagnosed with having one.

And almost half developed their allergy as an adult.

Experts say it's important to be tested so you are not completely eliminating foods from your diet.

The top three allergies were shellfish, milk and peanut.

The survey was administered to 40,443 adults via phone and the internet from October 9, 2015, to September 18, 2016.