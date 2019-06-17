More Heavy Potential This Week

The dreaded heat dome will setup very near the QCA this week sending rounds of thunderstorms into the Midwest. Unfortunately this means the heavy rain pattern will setup in or very near the KWQC viewing area. While the exact placement isn't known at this time, it is certain that somewhere in the Midwest will see repeated rounds of heavy rain, the first of which will be Tuesday and mainly during the day on Wednesday.

The most consistent models are pegging areas south of I-80 for 1"+ rainfall amounts and strong storms Wednesday. Followed by another chance Friday into Saturday. We will have to wait and see where this all sets up. Stay tuned.