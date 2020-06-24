More Heavy Rain Over the Next Five To Seven Days

A front will stall over the area late Friday and into this weekend. This will be the focal point of periods of showers and thunderstorms and heavy rain. While there will be a low end threat for some severe storms, the overwhelming threat will be flooding and flash flooding. It appears some areas are primed to pick up another 2"+ of rain, especially over areas that saw several inches earlier this week. We are already dealing with rising rivers and this will only make that situation worse. Our ground is also saturated so this will lead to an increased risk of flash flooding.

While there will be daily chances for storms, there will likely be several dry hours as well, so make sure you have the QC weather app on hand to help time out the best parts of your day.