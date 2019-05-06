More Heavy Rain Possible This Week

A front will drop through the area today and stall out just to our south. This will allow for waves of rain to roll through our area this week. The first of which will be a few showers this morning followed by another wave overnight. These will generally be light. The heavy rain scenario looks to be Wednesday into Thursday and widespread rain will lift north into the area. With rain cooled air around most of us will only reach the 50s by midweek. After all is said and done we will see another 1"-4" of rainfall this week leading to additional rises on area rivers, but staying below our recent crests.