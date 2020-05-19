Davenport Active weather is going to setup over the midwest late this week resulting in another round of heavy rain. While individual models have slight differences in the timing of systems they all bring in rounds of thunderstorms. This will lead to another inch or rain or more from Friday through late Sunday. With the already saturated ground river rises are likely once again. Temps will also be in the 70s and 80s, thus there should be enough energy for a few strong storms too.
More Heavy Rain Possible This Weekend?
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Tue 3:50 AM, May 19, 2020