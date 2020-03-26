More Iowa National Guard soldiers activated

Nearly 40 National Guard soldiers based out of Iowa City were activated to aid the COVID-19 response in the eastern part of the state. Nearly 90 soldiers and airmen from across the state are now on active duty because of the outbreak.

The Iowa National Guard is helping support the Department of Homeland Security get medical supplies to facilities. Soldiers delivered over 60 pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 23 county distribution centers on Thursday. So far the Guard has delivered nearly 140 pallets in 55 of the states 99 counties.