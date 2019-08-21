A cold front is dropping through our area this morning and will settle south of I-80 this afternoon. This will likely lead to showers and storms moving through some of the same regions that saw rain yesterday. It also means we should get some much needed relief from moderate drought conditions. Although rainfall will generally be less than a quarter inch, a few storms may be able to produce heavier downpours from noon until 7PM.
More Much Needed Rain Likely South Of I-80 Today
By Kevin phelps |
Posted: Wed 3:40 AM, Aug 21, 2019