More Rain & A Few Strong Storms This Weekend

After 1"-2" of rain fell over our area yesterday our ground is saturated. Thus, with more rain on the way on Saturday afternoon, we may be dealing with more flash flooding and some rises in area rivers and creeks. To go along with more rain, we have a very low end threat for storms to produce hail or high winds over the same areas that had strong storms yesterday. A First Alert Day has NOT been issued yet, but if flooding becomes more likely one will be issued. Stay tuned for updates.