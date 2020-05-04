More River Resources

I'm always on the lookout for the most detailed info on the Mississippi River. As a kayaker, I like to keep track of as many factors as I can. One piece of info I find VERY important is the water temperature. This let's me know what kind of thermal gear is required for a trip on the water. But, finding the water temp can be difficult. However, I do know of an Army Corps Of Engineers site that provides this info for most Lock and Dams. The link is right here: https://rivergages.mvr.usace.army.mil/WaterControl/new/layout.cfm . Once you get to the location you're interested in you will either see the temperature info, among other measurements, right on the page in front of you, or you can look at the bottom of the page to get the links to the weather info that will give you that location's water temp. Boaters and Anglers alike will find the info on this site very useful!