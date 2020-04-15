More Snow Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

Another round of snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning. This system has the potential to be more significant than the snow we just picked up this morning. A lot will depend on how soon the rain changes over to snow. The sooner, the more snow, the later, less snow. While there are still uncertainties to where the heavy band of snow sets up south of I-80, there are some agreements on the fact there will be sharp cut off in snow to the north. As it stands right now areas south of I-80 have around a 60%-70% chance of at least 2" of snow. Areas along highway 34 could see 5"+! We won't know where the heavy band of snow will setup until Thursday afternoon, so sit tight and don't worry this will all melt when we're in the 50s this weekend.