'More Than Pink' walk rescheduled for Oct. 18

The Susan G. Komen organization announced Wednesday that this year’s “More Than Pink” walk will be held Oct. 18 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The event, formally known as “Race for the Cure,” was scheduled for June.

However, organizers said they changed the date in light of the recent progression of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reschedule mass gatherings.

“Our event is a day where we can all put aside everything else in our lives and share our space, our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives,” organizers said in a media release. “As such, we look forward to sharing that day with you later this year.”

Funds raised for the event support breast health programs in the community including screening, diagnostic testing, treatment assistance, and more.

Visit www.komengreateriowa.org for more information.

Since 1990, thousands of people in the Quad Cities have been racing for the cure in the fight against breast cancer.