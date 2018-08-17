UPDATE: Man pleads guilty in Muscatine cemetery thefts

UPDATE: The Muscatine County Attorney says 44-year-old Thomas Edgar Thornburg of Muscatine pleaded guilty to several counts of theft after an investigation showed he stole brass memorial vases from numerous area cemeteries, passed checks on a closed account, and pawned stolen merchandise. He will be sentenced February 8th.

-----------------------------------

Original:

Two more arrests have been made in connection with an investigation into stolen brass vases from cemeteries in Muscatine and surrounding areas.

The county attorney says charges were filed against 44-year-old Justin Winter and 70-year-old Lyle Winter. They are charged with theft and ongoing criminal conduct.

The criminal complaints claim both men, acting as the operators of Muscatine Metals, knowingly accepted brass cemetery vases while knowing they were stolen property. It goes on to say the men engaged in 25 transactions where they purchased stolen property.

Their arrests were the result of an investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. One individual had already been charged as a result of the investigation.