More closures expected due to rising flood water in Davenport

The projected crest for the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities is expected to rise more than two feet above flood stage by this weekend and that has the City of Davenport adjusting its flood plan.

The river is expected to crest at 17.3 feet on Saturday, October 5. If that happens, a lane may have to be closed on River Drive. The closure of S. Concord will be extended and Gaines Street south of River Drive will also be closed by Thursday, October 3..

Credit Island and the recreational trail between Marquette and Credit Island will be closed to the public beginning Thursday.

The riverfront walk will be closed between LeClaire Park and Marquette will also be closed.

The dock at Marquette Street Landing will remain in place but will become inaccessible sometime Friday, October 4.

Crews will be installing a portion of the flood wall at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday, October 3rd.

.

Portions of Beiderbecke and Marquette St Landing may see water over