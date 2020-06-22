More "comfy" weather arrives Tuesday!

Check out the pictured map of Regional Dew Points. That's a picture of COMFORT! Dew points in the 60s and 70s Monday will be replaced by dew points in the 50s coming in from Canada for Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with the drier air, throw in a breeze from the northwest and some afternoon clouds and a few showers and it just might NOT feel like the third full day of Summer. Wednesday will feel much the same. Enjoy it while you can. By late in the work week and through the weekend the warmer 80s and higher humidity will return, all adding up for more shower and thunderstorms chances Friday through Monday. There is a chance for Saturday to remain mostly dry.