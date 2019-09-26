More drugs being found with fentanyl inside

A Quad Cities Harm Reduction group is handing out free fentanyl strips to save lives. This effort is in response to the number of deaths from fentanyl overdose. In Joliet, Illinois three people have died possibly linked to cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

It’s a piece of paper and may look like nothing, but it is the difference between life and death for someone who uses drugs.

“These test stripes will detect and identify fentanyl. If it is in the drug supply,” said Kim Brown, founder of Quad Cities Harm Reduction.

They are called fentanyl strips and Kim Brown, founder of Quad Cities Harm Reduction calls them life savers.

“We are having an uptick of fentanyl adulted drugs on the streets,” said Brown.

It takes three simple steps to use them. You first take “the drug they are using and they will draw that up,” said Brown. “Get some fresh sterile water in there,” she said.

Then you get the fentanyl strip.

“You put that into the residual of what you have mixed up,” she said.

You wait for five minutes and will then get results.

“So if you get one line, one pink line that will be right here in this white area,” she said. “You know that there's fentanyl present in that drug supply you are using,”

Brown says at the end of the day, people will continue to use drugs and stop when they want to. Her goal is to educate and provide them with tools to keep them safe.

“If they aren't using these tools given the drug supply right now. They could end up dead,” she said.

The number of people dying from overdoses is something the Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson is also seeing. This year alone, he has performed 10 overdose autopsies. Of those 10, 7 people had fentanyl in their system.

“Of all my heroin overdoes I would say 75 percent of them have fentanyl in them,” he said.

Gustafson says a majority of the people dying from the overdoses don't know the drugs are laced with fentanyl.

“Every time someone uses it's Russian roulette, he said.

Brown says fentanyl is a very powerful opioid. It’s 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin. Along with the free fentanyl strips, QC Harm Reduction also provides free Naloxone or Narcan-- an overdose medicine.

You can learn more about Quad Cities Harm Reduction.