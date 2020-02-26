More flakes on the horizon

At times over the next few days there will be flurries or light snow showers falling from the clouds that will occasionally pass on by. Little if any accumulation is expected. If you aren't getting snow where you are, it's not hard to locate areas that ARE getting snow. It just takes a trained eye. Look at the SkyView shot from late Wednesday afternoon. The area was mostly cloudy in our field of view. There were breaks in the clouds above the Quad Cities, and also in the distance. Those distant cloud breaks appeared as a brightness on the far horizon. On the right of the picture the base of the clouds ahead of those breaks was easy to pick out. On the left horizon it appears that the cloud is actually connected to the ground. Well, in a sense, it IS - connected by a shaft of snow. On the horizon, where it appears that the clouds are attached to the ground, that is where you're seeing falling snow (or rain when it's warmer), or what is called a "snow shaft". If you know what you're looking at, be it a rain or snow shaft, you're likely able to make a quick forecast if one is heading your way.