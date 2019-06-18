More lane closures due to construction on I-74 Bridge in Moline

More changes to traffic patterns due to construction on the I-74 Bridge. The Illinois Department of Transportation says on Wednesday, and Thursday, June 19 & 20, 2019 crews will close one lane of the Iowa-bound on-ramp to I-74 at River Drive. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the same time, the Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp will be closed. Traffic will have to get off at the 7th Ave. exit.

The closures are needed so construction crews can pour concrete for the new I-74 Bridge.