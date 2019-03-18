More lots of blood pressure medications recalled due to impurity

Two more hypertension medications have been recalled due to a possible process impurity or contaminant in an active pharmaceutical ingredient, according to the FDA.

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging LLC. is recalling 40 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg, as well as three repackaged lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP, 50 mg due the detection of trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA), says the FDA. NMBA is a potential human carcinogen.

Both medications are used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure, FDA says. The company has had no reports of adverse events related to this recall.

FDA said patients are instructed to return all recalled products to the dispensing pharmacy. These products were distributed nationwide.

To see the list of products covered under this new recall, click here.

These recalls are in addition to five other recalls associated with blood pressure medication. Here is the full list:

1. Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP

2. Valsartan and Amlodipine and Valsartan tablets

3. Losartan Tablets USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg

4. Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Combination Tablets

5. Valsartan Tablets USP

