More rain ahead as we start the work week

We’re enjoying a pretty nice weekend so far as flood waters slowly recede, but don’t get too comfortable with our pleasant conditions. Next week looks to bring several rounds of moderate to heavy rain, as a potent system stalls out over the region. Depending on the amount of rain received, this *could* mean an even higher, potentially record-breaking crest on the Mississippi River, and further flooding on area rivers and streams.

All models are in agreement that we will get rain, but the amount of precipitation is still to be determined. with the heaviest rain expected to arrive on Wednesday. At this point, we could see an additional 1” to as much as 4” of rain, and that will certainly exacerbate the situation on area rivers and streams. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 on air, online and on our social media platforms for frequent updates and the latest information on this weather situation.

