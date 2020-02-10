More than 100 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following Iran strike

More than 100 United States service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran’s missile attack in Iraq, according to U.S. officials.

In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Iranian bombing caused a crater at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (Source: AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)

At the end of January, the Pentagon said 64 service members had been diagnosed with injuries.

Initially, the Pentagon and White House said no service members were injured or killed in the attack.

About 200 people were in the blast zone at the time of the attack, which was retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

Last month, President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the injuries in Iraq.

He says he does not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat wounds.

