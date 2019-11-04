More than 100 vegetable products recalled over listeria concerns

Mann Packing Co. is recalling more than 100 vegetable products because of listeria concerns.

Mann Packing Co. has announced a recall of vegetable products. (Source: FDA/CNN)

A notification was issued by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for possible contamination of listeria bacteria called monocytogenes.

The recalled packages have a sell by date of Nov. 16 and include some varieties of Mann’s, HEB, Del Monte and Trader Joe’s.

A list of affected products can be found here.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the use of these products.

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.