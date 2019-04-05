More than 10,000 turkeys die in barn fire

A turkey farmer in rural Maryland lost more than 10,000 birds in a massive barn fire.

The barn stretched more than the length of two football fields and housed about 11,000 turkeys. Around 100 birds survived the inferno.

“It took about 45 minutes to an hour to get [the fire] under control,” Kevin Fox with the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services told The Frederick News-Post. About 50 firefighters responded.

The fire broke out Thursday evening near Thurmont, about 50 miles northwest of Baltimore.

The turkeys were worth about $50,000 and the building another $600,000.

