More than 1,300 ComEd customers were without power early Wednesday morning in Sterling and Rock Falls, Illinois. ComEd says some power lines are damaged.

According to TV6 Meteorologist Kevin Phelps, the temperature in that area at 4 a.m. was -24. With the wind chill, -52.

The company began restoring power before 5 a.m. with less than 200 customers still affected.

A warming center is available at the Sterling Coliseum on 212 3rd Ave.