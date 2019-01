More than 1,300 ComEd customers were without power early Wednesday morning in Sterling and Rock Falls, Illinois.

According to TV6 Meteorologist Kevin Phelps, the temperature in that area at 4 a.m. was -24. With the wind chill, -52.

The company began restoring power before 5 a.m. with less than 200 customers still affected.

A warming center is available at the Sterling Coliseum on 212 3rd Ave.