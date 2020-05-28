More than 14,500 new jobless claims filed last week in Iowa

More than 14,500 new jobless claims were filed in Iowa between May 17 and May 23, the Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.

There were 13,365 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 1,221 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state, for a total of 14,586.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 180,679, according to IWD. Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled more than $48.8 million for the same week.

The industries that the highest number of claims are:

• Manufacturing, 3,835

• Self-employed, independent contractors, etc., 2,382

• Health care and social assistance, 1,399

• Retail trade, 923

• Accommodation and food services, 898

IWD said more than $104 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits were paid between May 17 and May 23. Since April 4, more than $661 million in benefits has been paid.

More than $5.5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits were paid between May 10 and 16, IWD said.

This week, IWD began to process PEUC benefits for individuals who have already received 26 weeks of benefits before or during the pandemic. Claimants can expect to see deposits early next week for these claims including retroactive payments of PEUC and FPUC payments, according to IWD.

Visit www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics for more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims.

