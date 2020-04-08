More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Illinois, Rock Island County reports second death

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 1,529 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 82 additional deaths.

The deaths include:

- Boone County: one female (80s).

- Cook County: one male (30s), four males (40s), two females (50s), eight males (50s), two females (60s), seven males (60s), 12 females (70s), seven males (70s), four females (80s), 10 males (80s), two females (90s), and two males (90s).

- DuPage County: one male (60s), one female (70s), one female (80s), one male (80s).

- Kane County: one male (60s).

- Lake County: two females (80s), one female 90s).

- Macon County: one male (80s).

- Madison County: one female (60s).

- McHenry County: one male (70s).

- St. Clair County: one male (70s).

- Tazewell County: one female (80s).

- Will County: one female (60s), two males (60s), two males (70s), two females (80s).

Although not included in Wednesday's state numbers, Rock Island County health officials announced that one person, a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, died. This is the second death reported in Rock Island County.

As of Wednesday, IDPH is reporting a total of 15,078 cases, including 462 deaths, in 78 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Thirteen more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 73.

Also Wednesday, Whiteside County health officials reported one new case, bringing the total number to 22.

Henry County health officials reported five more cases, bringing the total to 19.