More than 200 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths in Iowa

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) website, over a 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday, 209 additional cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths, were confirmed.

The website is now being updated by public health officials as numbers are reported, on a rolling basis.

As of Saturday, the state's website showed the number of cases was at 23,717 statewide. Sunday, according to IDPH, there were 23,926 confirmed cases.

Additionally, on Saturday IDPH's website showed a total of 650 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic began. On Sunday there were a confirmed total of 652 deaths.

Statewide, IDPH said 14,394 people have recovered from the virus. According to their latest update, 197 people remain hospitalized, 19 of whom were admitted over the past 24 hours.