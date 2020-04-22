More than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in Illinois, Rock Island County reports sixth death

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 98 additional deaths.

One of the deaths is a Rock Island County man in his 70s, according to state and local health departments. That brings the county’s total number of deaths to six.

The statewide total is 1,565.

IDPH said Wednesday there are now 35,108 total confirmed coronavirus cases in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Rock Island County reported 21 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 302. Warren County reported four more cases, bringing the total to 19.

Henry County is now reporting 39 total cases, while Stark County is reporting one case.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily briefing Wednesday the stay-at-home order will be extended, but he is watching numbers of coronavirus infections before making a determination of how long.

"We're looking at an extension, but I can't tell you how long that extension should run," Pritzker said.

The order is currently set to expire at the end of April, but Pritzker is now saying that Illinois could see its peak weeks from now in mid-May and with federal guidance calling for 14 days of case declines before phasing in reopening, it could be at least another month until there's a significant lifting of the shutdown.

State officials are watching for a bigger drop in new cases of COVID-19 along with enough hospital capacity to handle another wave of patients.