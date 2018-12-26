More than 250 new laws set to go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1

When Illinoisans ring in 2019 they will be governed by 253 new laws.

The new laws

range from changes in agriculture to education and state government.

One of them, the “Child Passenger Protection Act” will require anyone traveling with a child under two-years-old to have the child in a rear facing child restraint. Illinois State Police said they hope the law changes will reduce infant injuries and death if involved in an accident.

One of the more controversial laws will tackle gun control. Senate Bill 3256 will require a 72 hour waiting period on all firearm purchases. Another gun law change will allow family members of law enforcement to petition the court for a firearms restraining order against someone they feel may be a danger to themselves.

“It is beneficial to keep the people, whether they are young or old or whatever walk of life they are in, to keep them, all of us safer so I think that is headed into a positive direction,” Illinois resident Jessica Sanchez said.

Another law, Senate Bill 2527, allows certain students to enroll in an unlimited amount of dual credit courses, and earn an unlimited amount of academic credits from dual credit courses so long as the course is taught by an Illinois instructor as provided under the Dual Credit Quality Act.

Senate Bill 2386, Reckless Dog Owner Penalties, sets penalties for those found to be reckless dog owners and allows courts to confiscate dogs from those owners for periods ranging from 12 to 36 months for the first violation. Sets fines for each animal found in their care they refuse to relinquish.

You can read all of the new laws set to go into effect an explanation of them by clicking the link above.

