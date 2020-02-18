More than $250,000 worth of damages estimated after Burlington house fire

Fire officials in Burlington estimate damages to a home to be around $250,000 after an afternoon fire.

Officials with the Burlington Fire Department say at 12:59 p.m. on Tuesday, a Burlington police officer on patrol reported smoke coming from a house near the 2000 block of Mason Road.

The Burlington Fire Department responded minutes later and found the attached garage of the home engulfed in flames. Officials say the fire entered the attic as well as some concealed spaces of the house.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, declaring it extinguished by 2:59 p.m.

The single family house sustained extensive damage but is insured. The damage is still being assessed, but officials say it will exceed $250,000 in fire, smoke and water damage.

The occupants of the home were both home at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injury.

Officials say the house had working smoke detectors, but they didn't alert the occupants at first due to the fire being in the garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

Eleven on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the fire. They were assisted by four West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Seven off-duty Burlington firefighters were also called in to help.

Fire crews remained on scene until 4:57 p.m.

There were no injuries.